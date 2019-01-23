Lagos-based MFM FC and former Nigerian champions Heartland are the table-toppers of Groups A and B of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after the fourth round of matches in the 2018/19 season.

Known as the Naze Millionaires, NPFL Group B leaders, Heartland, increased their points to nine on Wednesday with a 1-0 defeat of Go Round FC in Owerri; while MFM recorded a similar scoreline against Rangers International in Lagos.

The win put the Lagos club on the roof of the Group A standings.

#NPFL19 MATCHDAY 4 RESULTS

Katsina Utd 1-0 Wikki

Sunshine Stars 1-1 Rivers Utd

MFM 1-0 Rangers

Enyimba 0-0 Lobi

Insurance 0-0 Kwara Utd

Tornadoes 0-0 Remo Stars

FCIU 1-0 Yobe Stars

Heartland 1-0 Go Round

Akwa Utd 2-2 Plateau Utd

Gombe Utd 2-0 Pillars

Abia Warriors 1-0 Kada City