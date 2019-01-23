CAFCL: Lobi Stars Down Mamelodi Sundowns In Opener
Lobi stars were named the winners of the NPFL last season after an abridged version/Twitter

Lagos-based MFM FC and former Nigerian champions Heartland are the table-toppers of Groups A and B of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after the fourth round of matches in the 2018/19 season.

Known as the Naze Millionaires, NPFL Group B leaders, Heartland, increased their points to nine on Wednesday with a 1-0 defeat of Go Round FC in Owerri; while MFM recorded a similar scoreline against Rangers International in Lagos.

The win put the Lagos club on the roof of the Group A standings.

#NPFL19 MATCHDAY 4 RESULTS
Katsina Utd 1-0 Wikki
Sunshine Stars 1-1 Rivers Utd
MFM 1-0 Rangers
Enyimba 0-0 Lobi
Insurance 0-0 Kwara Utd
Tornadoes 0-0 Remo Stars
FCIU 1-0 Yobe Stars
Heartland 1-0 Go Round
Akwa Utd 2-2 Plateau Utd
Gombe Utd 2-0 Pillars
Abia Warriors 1-0 Kada City

NPFL GROUP A  TABLE
P GD PTS
1 MFM FC 3 1 6
2 KWARA UTD 4 -1 5
3 ENYIMBA 3 1 4
4 KATSINA UTD 1 1 3
5 WIKKI T. 2 0 3
6 RIVERS UTD 2 0 2
7 SUNSHINE STARS 2 0 2
8 BENDEL INSURANCE 2 0 2
9 REMO STARS 2 0 2
10 NIGER TORNADOES 3 -1 2
11 LOBI STARS 1 0 1
12 RANGERS 1 -1 0
NPFL GROUP B TABLE
P GD PTS
1 HEARTLAND 4 4 9
2 FC IFEANYIUBAH 4 2 8
3 EL-KANEMI 3 0 6
4 PLATEAU UTD 4 -1 5
5 GO ROUND FC 3 0 4
6 KANO PILLARS 4 -2 4
7 GOMBE UTD 2 1 3
8 KADA CITY FC 2 0 3
9 ABIA WARRIORS 3 -1 3
10 NASARAWA 3 -1 3
11 AKWA UTD 3 -1 2
12 YOBE STARS 1 -1 0

