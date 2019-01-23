Lagos-based MFM FC and former Nigerian champions Heartland are the table-toppers of Groups A and B of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after the fourth round of matches in the 2018/19 season.
Known as the Naze Millionaires, NPFL Group B leaders, Heartland, increased their points to nine on Wednesday with a 1-0 defeat of Go Round FC in Owerri; while MFM recorded a similar scoreline against Rangers International in Lagos.
The win put the Lagos club on the roof of the Group A standings.
#NPFL19 MATCHDAY 4 RESULTS
Katsina Utd 1-0 Wikki
Sunshine Stars 1-1 Rivers Utd
MFM 1-0 Rangers
Enyimba 0-0 Lobi
Insurance 0-0 Kwara Utd
Tornadoes 0-0 Remo Stars
FCIU 1-0 Yobe Stars
Heartland 1-0 Go Round
Akwa Utd 2-2 Plateau Utd
Gombe Utd 2-0 Pillars
Abia Warriors 1-0 Kada City
|NPFL GROUP A TABLE
|P
|GD
|PTS
|1
|MFM FC
|3
|1
|6
|2
|KWARA UTD
|4
|-1
|5
|3
|ENYIMBA
|3
|1
|4
|4
|KATSINA UTD
|1
|1
|3
|5
|WIKKI T.
|2
|0
|3
|6
|RIVERS UTD
|2
|0
|2
|7
|SUNSHINE STARS
|2
|0
|2
|8
|BENDEL INSURANCE
|2
|0
|2
|9
|REMO STARS
|2
|0
|2
|10
|NIGER TORNADOES
|3
|-1
|2
|11
|LOBI STARS
|1
|0
|1
|12
|RANGERS
|1
|-1
|0
|NPFL GROUP B TABLE
|P
|GD
|PTS
|1
|HEARTLAND
|4
|4
|9
|2
|FC IFEANYIUBAH
|4
|2
|8
|3
|EL-KANEMI
|3
|0
|6
|4
|PLATEAU UTD
|4
|-1
|5
|5
|GO ROUND FC
|3
|0
|4
|6
|KANO PILLARS
|4
|-2
|4
|7
|GOMBE UTD
|2
|1
|3
|8
|KADA CITY FC
|2
|0
|3
|9
|ABIA WARRIORS
|3
|-1
|3
|10
|NASARAWA
|3
|-1
|3
|11
|AKWA UTD
|3
|-1
|2
|12
|YOBE STARS
|1
|-1
|0