Alliance for Democracy in Lagos State has sacked Chairman, Kolawole Ajayi over allegations that he engaged in acts of indiscipline.

He is also accused of gross misconduct in the management of the affairs of the party.

According to a communiqué read by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ms Olayinka Nola at the end of an emergency general congress of the party in Lagos on Tuesday night, the decision forms the outcome of the work of a disciplinary committee that was put in place to investigate the allegations against the embattled chairman.

The communiqué stated that the embattled chairman who had earlier been accused of committing other anti-party activities have been found guilty and that the decision has been rectified by the stakeholders present.

The party members said that the decision to sack Ajayi enjoys the overwhelming consent of a majority of AD members in the state.

The communiqué reads, “In view of the above, Kola Ajayi is hereby suspended from office. As a result of his suspension, Rev. Otti, our vice chairman (West) has been appointed to take over the leadership of our great party in Lagos State.”

Some of the grouse against Ajayi by the stakeholders as contained in the communiqué made available to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday included lack of transparency in the management of the party’s affairs, overstaying in office as against provisions of the party’s constitution.

“The Alliance for Democracy Lagos State chapter hereby alleged its state chairman, Mr. Kola Ajayi lacks administrative acumen.” Other allegations made against him included dictator tendencies, indiscipline and gross misconduct.

The statement added that the executive committee of the party in the state had discovered different instances of gross mismanagement of the assets of the party.

While arguing that Ajayi is currently running an illegal tenure, the communique reads, “Illegal tenure elongation: Kola Ajayi is running forth term as the state chairman. This is contrary to the party’s constitution as contained in Article 15, Sub Section 2 and 3 of the Alliance for Democracy.”