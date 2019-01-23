Nigeria Immigration passport, Nigerian passport, New Passport
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has revealed the cost of the Nigerian passport for all categories, following the launch of the new e-passport.

According to NIS, the new passport will be issued to Nigerians as from March 4th.

Concise News understands that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday last week launched the new e-passport.

The NIS noted, however, that the new e-passport will be used at the same time with the old passport booklet until the latter expires.

In addition, the NIS noted that other scheduled dates for the rollout include: Ikoyi in Lagos — March 25; Kano — April 1; Alausa, Lagos –April 8; and London, United Kingdom April 15.

Also, the phase two multiple rollouts in New York, Washington, and Atlanta, USA will take place on April 22; while other locations, local and abroad, would follow in sequence from April 29.

Nigerian Passport Fee For All Categories

According to the NIS, the new e-passport comes with these fees for all categories as seen below:

Nigerian Passport: 32-page five-year standard passport  = N25,000

Nigerian Passport: 64-page five-year standard passport: N35,000

Nigerian Passport: 64-page 10-year standard passport  =  N70,000

Nigerian Passport: 32-page five-year official passport  = N15,000.

 

