How To Apply For Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level

Access Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading banks, has started its 2019 Entry Level Recruitment, according to a statement by the firm.

According to the statement, the Access Bank Entry level recruitment, 2019 is for those who are driven, confident and enthusiastic about the banking industry.

“Your career journey with us starts with a 4.5-month intensive training program at the School of Banking Excellence, giving you an opportunity to be trained with other high caliber applicants,” the bank said.

Access Bank Recruitment For Entry Level: Full Requirements

1. A graduate with a minimum of a second class upper division from a university acceptable to the bank, NYSC certificate and a maximum age of 24 years for Bachelor degree holders, 26 years for lawyers with a law degree.

2. A graduate with a minimum of a second class lower from a university acceptable to the bank, NYSC certificate, a Masters’ degree from top tier Universities acceptable to the Bank and a maximum age of 26 years.

Access Bank Recruitment: Benefits of Working With Bank

“In our quest to retain the best pool of exceptional talents in the industry, the Bank consistently rewards high-performing employees and teams with adequate monetary and non-monetary compensation,” the bank added.

“This practice has had a significant impact in spurring our people to greater personal and organizational achievement.”

Access Bank Recruitment Portal For Entry Level

This is the portal for recruitment into Access Bank: https://access-diamond-bank-plc-2.workable.com/jobs/916878/candidates/new

Good luck as you apply for the Access Bank Recruitment 2019 for entry level.