Hazard Is More An Individual Player Than a Leader, Sarri Says

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri tasked Eden hazard to up his game in other to help the club out of a slump in form.

Sarri on Wednesday criticized the manner at which the team lost in their last weekend league match to Arsenal, labeling his players “difficult to motivate”.

Sarri’s recent tactics see him, Hazard, playing in an unfamiliar centre-forward position over the past month.

“At this moment, he’s more an individual player than a leader.

“He is very important for us, of course, because he is a great player. He always can win the match in two minutes. Sometimes in one minute. But, at the moment.

“Eden is at the moment a wonderful player, but an individual player. He is an instinctive player so for him it is difficult to play in only one position.

“He likes very much to go to the ball so for him, I think it is very difficult to play as a striker.”

Barely six months into his reign in charge of the Blues, there has been doubt on Sarri’s future following the defeat to Arsenal.

Chelsea, who are fourth in the Premier League, host Tottenham in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday, trailing 1-0 from the first leg.