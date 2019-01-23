Government Shutdown: Trump Vows Not To Relent

In a political arm-wrestling between President Donald Trump and the Democrats,the American president vows not to relent has the government shutdown reaches record 32 days.

Trump, however, blames the shutdown that has seen funds blocked to parts of the government on the congressional Democrats.

He alleged that the Democrats are behind the chaos in the country.

He insists not to bow to pressure unless they approve his $5.7 billion plan for more walls along the US-Mexican border.

He tweeted: “Without a Wall, our Country can never have Border or National Security. With a powerful Wall or Steel Barrier, Crime Rates (and Drugs) will go substantially down all over the U.S.,” Trump tweeted.

“The Dems know this but want to play political games.”

In a way to pressurize the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives to back the wall project., December 22, Trump initiated a partial government shutdown refusing to sign off on funding everything from FBI salaries to the National Park Service.

The Democrats fail to yield to President Trump demands has led to political paralysis where over 800,000 federal employees adjust to life without salaries.

However, Trump’s main opponent, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen blaming the president of being adamant, “#EndTheShutdown now,” she tweeted.

According to the speaker, she argues that border security funding cannot even be discussed before the shutdown ends, accusing Trump of “holding Americans hostage.”

The Senate is set to vote on two bills this week that would, in theory, break the deadlock, even if both have little chance of passing.

The first is on Trump’s compromise offer made Saturday when he told Democrats he would extend temporary protection to about a million immigrants currently risking deportation if he gets his wall funding.

Concise News Understands, Pelosi sent out a rejection before Trump had even officially laid out his proposal. The president also caught backlash from the right wing of his own party, which accused him of wanting to give amnesty to large numbers of people living in the country illegally.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that a vote on Trump’s plan would take place this week, saying the chance to end the shutdown is “staring us in the face.”

However, the bill looks doomed, with the senior Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, describing the Trump offer as “going nowhere fast.”

“President Trump and leader McConnell need to come to their senses,” he said.

The Senate was also expected to reject a second, Democrat-backed bill to restart funding for the government. Even if it did get through Congress, “the president won’t sign it,” a senior Senate Republican aide said.

Both votes are expected Thursday.

Democrats accuse his campaign against illegal immigration of ignoring more complex humanitarian issues on the border and stoking xenophobia.

But the disagreement over walls has expanded into a much broader test of political strength in divided Washington, with each side desperate to prevent the other from declaring victory.

Meanwhile, the hundreds of thousands of unpaid federal employees and many more contract workers are collateral victims, facing the start of a second month of going unpaid.