16-year-old and three other reported dead as thousands of protesters took to the street in Venezuela in a bid to topple President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

Speaking with one the protester, 46-year-old business manager, Marta Lopez reveals the groups are fearless and are not scared to face the government.

He said the country’s economic crisis has become unbearable.

“Today I am not afraid, today we all need to turn out to rescue our homeland.”

The protest was led by the opposition that has been powerless since the antigovernment activism in 2017.

The opposition hopes to significant turnout on Wednesday will help persuade the nation’s military to break ranks with the president.

However, Concise News understands, the United States and many of Venezuela’s neighboring countries regarded the president an illegitimate dictator and signaled strong support for a plan to establish a transitional government.

US Vice-President Mike Pence meanwhile has signaled his support for the opposition.

“Nicolás Maduro has no legitimate claim to power, he must go,” Pence said.