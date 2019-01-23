Facebook Promotes Entrepreneurship In Nigeria With Satelite Hubs

Facebook is launching a new incubation programme, in partnership with its Nigerian satellite hubs to help local start-ups and upcoming entrepreneurs realise their business goals.

Facebook Developer Programme Manager Kendra Nnachi said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos that, the programme was in continuation of Facebook’s desire to empower and promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among young people in Nigeria.

The participating hubs in the 8-week programme include Colab, Roar Nigeria, nHub, Ken Saro Wiwa Innovation Hub, Ventures Platform, Di-Hub, Start Innovation Hub and NG_Hub, according to Nnachi.

Facebook Developer Programme Manager said the programme would be officially launched on Feb.4, adding that the social platform had begun accepting applications from interested candidates.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Facebook Inc.is an American online social media and social networking service company based in Menlo Park, California.

She said that designed and run in collaboration with the satellite hubs spread across Nigeria, the programme also aimed to help new start-ups and entrepreneurs-to-be take their respective solutions from ideation stage to prototype.

Nnachi said that the programme would be done through mentorship with industry experts and practical training sessions, providing foundational skills necessary for building a successful business.

”Our aim for this kind of initiative is to empower entrepreneurs. We believe that this programme will increase the quality and longevity of the Nigerian start-up scene.

”It will not only provide specialist knowledge and mentoring to the participants, but also create a community that gives them room to share and grow,” she said.

The Partnership Director of Ventures Platform, Mimshach Obioha, commended Facebook for its commitment to the growth and development of startups across the continent.

Obioha said that the collaboration and essence of the programme coincided with objectives of the hub.

”Ventures Platform backs Africa’s boldest entrepreneurs and helps them grow great companies around their ideas.

”We have always been in the business of incubating ideas and bringing them to life and we are excited that this partnership will give us an opportunity to do more.

”We are certain that the young people of this country will take due advantage of the opportunities the programme will offer and we are willing to nudge them along,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Di-hub, Alhaji Idris Dangana, said that with the programme, more young people would be given opportunity to showcase their ideas.

”Young people, especially in Nigeria, are known to be bursting with the entrepreneurial spirit and we are only too glad to provide the needed boost with this workshop.

”As we have always done, we would be providing support services for the duration of the training and we are very thrilled to see what the participants have to offer,” he said.