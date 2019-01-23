Fans Blast Ronaldo Over Selfie

Football fans on social media criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for posting a smiling picture while Emiliano Sala is still missing.

The Fans believes the posting of the picture is insensitive and not coming at the right time.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo of himself taking a selfie in a private jet, wearing a wide grin and giving a thumbs up in the aircraft as he left Madrid where he was given a suspended jail sentence for tax fraud.

Cardiff City forward, Emiliano Sala’s whereabouts is still a mystery after the plane he was in vanished.

However, BBC pundit Gary Lineker retweeted Ronaldo’s photo and wrote:

Other Twitter users told him it was wrong and disrespectful for him to share such a photo at a time like this while some asked him if he had read the news about Sala at all.

See some tweets below,