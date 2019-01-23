The remains of former Chief of Defence Staff and former Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshall Alex Badeh have been committed to mother earth today, January 23rd.

Service of songs was held at the Pentecostal Church, Air Force base, while his body was buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, governors of the Plateau and Adamawa, Simon Bako Lalong and Bindo Jibrilla, Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, were dignitaries at the funeral.

Badeh was murdered by unknown gunmen while returning from his farm in Abuja in December 2018.

The deceased became the 18th Chief of Air Staff in October 2012 and was appointed Chief of Defence Staff in January 2014 until his retirement in July 2015.

See more photos from the burial below: