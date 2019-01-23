President Muhammadu Buhari will hit the southeastern state of Enugu on Thursday, January 24 in continuation of his nationwide campaign tour for his reelection in the 2019 presidential poll.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, says the South-East has a better deal in the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in Feb. 16 presidential election.

A statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu by the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Mrs Sarah Sanda, said the president enjoys massive support in the area.

Onyeama, therefore, appealed to the people of the area to come out en masse to give the president a rousing welcome, in appreciation of his laudable achievements in the zone.

He said that the re-election of the president should not be limited to the APC as a party but should be across board within the zone.

“You have all been seeing what the other parts of the country have been doing. It is not a question of whether the president will win but a matter of by how much he will win.

“We want to be on the side of history and victory because in years to come our children will look back and say ‘this was the moment the South-East got it right.

“Therefore, our people should come together and fight for the victory of President Buhari,” he said.

Onyeama said that the success of the president in the election would have a long term effect on the development of the area.

“It is not just about today and not just about tomorrow. For that reason, it is very important that we all work together,” he said.

He said that the growth of the Nigerian economy under the current administration had been a work in progress, adding that efforts needed to be made to sustain it.

“So it is absolutely important that the Economic Recovery and Growth Plans set up by the president are allowed to materialise and crystallise.

“The president has laid a very solid and sustainable foundation for our people and we must not allow that foundation to crumble now.

“So it is absolutely important that we do everything humanly possible to ensure his re-election and I am sure it will happen,” Onyeama said.