Brisin Recruitment 2019: Full List Of Shortlisted Candidates (PDF)

The Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN) has released its list of shortlisted candidates for its 2019 recruitment.

This was revealed by the Head of BRISIN Implementation in Nigeria Anthony Uwa on Wednesday.

According to Uwa, the shortlisted candidates for the BRISON recruitment 2019 can now check their names here.

He added that the 10000 shortlisted persons will then be pruned to 5,000 in the second stage of the screening exercise.

In addition, he noted that 200 persons will be selected and trained as trainee trainers with some officers from the MDAs billed to join the orientation and training in Italy.

Brisin Recruitment 2019: Fate of Successful Candidates

“Though this will be screened down to the final 5000 as announced earlier. 200 persons would be picked and trained as trainees trainers, some officers,” he said, adding that “from the MDAs would join for the orientation and training in Italy or any other country we might consider necessary for the objective of BRISIN.”

2019 Brisin Recruitment: Refund Process For Unsuccessful Candidates

According to him, those that paid the N1000 application fee but could not finish their application process would be either refunded or given the opportunity to re-apply in the permanent BRISIN employment portal coming that will open in March.

“You would be given the chance to upload without further payment, but you must show your former application code to confirm you have paid before you could be allowed to upload your data,” he said.

In addition, he said the date for the new application will be revealed once the portal is opened and warned them not “to fall into wrong hands.”

BRISIN Recruitment 2019: How To Check Shortlisted Candidates’ Name

You can also get the names of shortlisted candidates for Brisin recruitment 2019 for all states in below:

FIRST-STAGE-CANDIDATES-BRISIN-JOB-RECRUITMENT-min.pdf.