Boko Haram insurgents have attacked Geidam town in Yobe state, shooting sporadically to send many residents of the town in flight.

Concise News gathered that the insurgents took advantage of the market to infiltrate the town pretending to be traders.

They said the insurgents stormed the town at about 5.30 pm, renting the air with bullets and sent many residents off the streets.

The source who preferred anonymity said many residents had to hide behind closed door with some others fleeing to nearby bushes.

He said, “As I am speaking to you we can hear warplane hovering over the town as the Nigerian Air Force jets have arrived to give support to the land army.”

He said they have been forewarned of the attack by insurgents over a week ago.

He said the military cannot say, this is a surprise attack as everyone in the town was aware of the warning.

The military could not, however, be reached for confirmation as of the time of the report.