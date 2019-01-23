Biafra: MASSOB Reveals How Igbo Will Leave Nigeria

The leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) Ralph Uwaruzuike has said there will be major happenings in the country that will lead to the actualization of Biafra.

Uwazuruike, also hinted that the country will break up in 2019.

He said this on Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital while addressing his followers.

According to him, a “major event shall happen in 2019 that would likely lead to the rising of a full-fledged Biafra nation and the gradual split of the most populous black country in Africa.”

He also expressed optimism that: “We are on the verge of achieving our dream of an independent Biafra.

“Before I started the Biafra struggle for independence in 1999, one could only mention Biafra inside his or her kitchen or parlour.

“Today, it is no longer an abominable issue because the name Biafra is being discussed all over the world among the different groups, nations and associations at home and in Diaspora meetings, to talk about what I started 20 years ago.”

In a related Biafra News, Concise News understands that the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu had on several occasions reiterated that the Igbos will not take part in the 2019 elections.

According to Kanu who is in exile in Israel, the only condition Igbo will take part in the election is if the Federal Government organizes a referendum for Igbo.

However, the regent of Oba community in Anambra State Noel Ezenwa has said the community will not boycott the election next month.

“We must be around to make this critical decision of who to vote,” the traditional ruler said.

“Politics is very pivotal to who rules us, and we must endeavour to vote on that day.

“Whoever is doing Python dance or snake dance or those who want a new country can leave us [to] let us make the Decision of who will rule us.

“I urge all my subjects to go and vote, we will not boycott the process.”