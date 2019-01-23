Biafra: How Atiku Confirmed Buhari Is 'Jubril' From Sudan - Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says Atiku Abubakar has confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is “Jubril” from Sudan by saying that the president cannot speak Fulfulde.

Atiku had in a PDP rally on Tuesday expressed doubts over Buhari’s Fulani origin, saying no Fulani man can inflict pains on people.

During the rally in Jigawa State, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Buhari was not a ”full-fledged Fulani man because he cannot speak Fulfulde.”

According to him, “a real Fulani man would not drag his followers into extreme poverty like what is happening under the All Progressives Congress administration.”

Reacting to the development, Nnamdi Kanu, who is exiling in Israel, noted that Atiku’s comments confirms his (Kanu’s) claim that Buhari is dead.

Kanu had alleged that Buhari is dead but was replaced by an imposter “Jubril” from Sudan.

In a tweet on his handle, Kanu wondered how Buhari no longer takes pride in speaking Fulfulde (the language of the Fulani).

“Yesterday,” Kanu tweeted, “Atiku Abubakar confirmed that the current @NGRPresident (Jubril) is a fake Fulani man because he cannot speak Fulfulde.”

“Late Buhari took pride in speaking Fulfude (his mother-tongue) fluently, how come this man from Sudan is making a fool of everyone?” the IPOB leader tweeted on Wednesday.