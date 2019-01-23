David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt have acquired Salford City football club

The players, who were part of the Manchester United class of 92, own 60% of the club, with the remaining 40% being held by Singapore businessman Peter Lim.

Salford are third in the fifth tier of English football and promotion this season would see them reach the Football League for the first time in their history.

Beckham, who already owns American club Inter Miami, will have 10% stake and wait for the English Football Association to confirm his ownership.

“Salford is a special club with passionate fans,” he said, “It is a really special club with a special group of people.”

Beckham joined United as a youth player and played 11 seasons for the first team, winning the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the 1998-99 season.

“My early years in Manchester were all spent in Salford. I grew up there in many ways so to be able to finally join the lads and the club today is a great feeling,” he added.

“Salford City has achieved so much success in a short space of time, the fans are incredible and I’m really excited to be spending more time in Salford again.”

Concise News Understands that the ‘Class of 92’ bought the club in 2014 and has overseen three promotions in four seasons.

“From the very beginning we wanted David to be involved and be with us on this incredible journey however circumstances and commitments didn’t allow that,” the club said in a statement.

“Now the time is right and it is another exciting time in Salford City’s history.”