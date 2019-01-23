The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) says 1.6 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) have been collected by eligible voters in Adamawa, the home state of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

Inec Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa Kasim Gaidam said that the PVCs collected were out of the 1.973,882 issued so far in the state.

According to the electoral officer, the commission would need at least 18,000 ad-hoc staff and about 11,000 security personnel for the conduct of the general election.

He said: “We have 1.973,882 million tentative registered voters in the state, and so far 1.6 million PVCs have been collected.”

Concise News also learned that the Inec official said he was satisfied with the turnout of residents for collection of their PVCs.

Gaidam said that the issuance of the PVCs would continue until February 8, as he advised those yet to collect their to quickly do so.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed satisfaction with Inec’s preparations for next month’s elections.

Buhari stated this when he received the members of the European Union Observer Mission (EOM) at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a statement from his Media aide Garba Shehu, Buhari said he had listened earlier in the day to the Inec Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, when he briefed the National Council of State.

“Having participated in elections four times in the past, I would say that since 2015, technology has helped the credibility of our elections,” the Nigerian leader said.