The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) to call off its strike.

Asuu has been on strike since November 5, 2018, with several negotiations between the government and the union failing to end the industrial action.

And in a statement on Wednesday, NANS lamented that failure of the government and Asuu to reach a resolution.

“At the end of the scheduled meeting between the Academic Staff Union of University and FG on the 21st January 2019, we expected a swift resolution and an immediate end to the 12 weeks old strike action embarked by ASUU but that was not to be,” Asuu.

“ASUU came up with fresh demands of about 31bn as against the 20bn agreed between ASUU and FG for earned allowances.

“They also have use the Revitalization demands which NANS demanded for during previous meetings to drive home their demand.

It added that the “FG graciously has agreed to give an additional 5bn to the agreed amount, making a total of 25bn, as against 20bn agreed initially,”

“On Revitalization, FG agreed to spread payment of 12.5bn for 1st and second quota of the year each and the remaining tranche of over 100bn within 38 months.

“We, therefore, call for the immediate reopening of our campuses while negotiations continue.”