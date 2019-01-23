Army Kills 58 Bandits, Rescues 75 Hostages In Zamfara

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that its troops have reportedly killed 58 armed bandits, freeing 75 kidnapped victims in Zamfara.

Concise News gathered that the troops of Operation Saharan Daji carried out the operation at Dumburum and Gando forests of the state.

According to the operation’s Acting Force Information Officer, Major Clement Abiade, the bandits were killed on 20 January 2019.

Abiade said when the troops engaged a large gang armed with sophisticated firearms and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).

He said during the encounter the bandits were forced to abandon their camps due to superior firepower in a fierce gun battle that lasted several hours.

Some items were recovered during the operation, they include five Fabric National Rifles, four AK Rifles, 10 locally made rifles, one locally fabricated pistol and 40 motorcycles.

Unfortunately, two soldiers and two members of the vigilante group lost their lives in the encounter.