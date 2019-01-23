Alleged Defamation: Buhari Campaign Group Sues Atiku For N40m

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has been sued by the Buhari Campaign Organisation for alleged defamation.

The Buhari organisation instituted a N40million defamation suit against Atiku, accusing him of defaming President Muhammadu Buhari and his family.

In the suit filed before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, President Buhari is cited as the second plaintiff.

The group is asking the court to compel the PDP flag-bearer to pay damages for alleging that the President and his family members own substantial shares in 9mobile and Keystone bank.

The BCO claimed that the suit which has one of Atiku’s aides, Phrank Shaibu, as the first defendant, was not only false but highly libellous.

The campaign organisation is asking for damages for the embarrassment, pain and unnecessary financial loss suffered by the President.