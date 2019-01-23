The FCT High Court in Maitama has again granted bail to Senator Dino Melaye (PDP-Kogi West) and adjourned the case till Feb. 25 for commencement of trial.

Melaye was arraigned on allegations of conspiracy, resistance to arrest, failure to honour police invitation and intentionally giving false information to the public.

Ruling on the application by Melaye’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Justice Yusuf Halilu held that the essence of bail could not be overemphasized, saying that it was meant to make a defendant to stand for trial.

According to him, in granting a defendant bail, the court has to consider the nature of the charge, the antecedent of the bail applicant, among others.

He held that the constitution presumes a defendant innocent until found guilty by the court.

The judge, therefore, upheld the earlier bail granted the Melaye on Jan. 18 and added that Melaye should not leave the shores of the country without a written application to the court.

He held that the police’s refusal to release the senator after being granted bail by the court called for serious concern.

Halilu further held that the bail was to ensure that whoever charged was not allowed to suffer while his trial was going on.

According to him, the police and the judiciary were partners in criminal administration in the country.

Halilu, however, directed Ozekhome to warn his client to ensure that he does not comment on the matter before the court in any media.

Recall that Concise News had reported that the judge granted Melaye bail last Friday and ordered that the senator provide three sureties, two of whom must show evidence of landed properties in Abuja, adding that the third must be the Clerk of the National Assembly.

According to the judge, the clerk had to write a letter to the court assuring that the senator would be produced in court whenever he was required.