Actress Fathia Balogun Opens Restaurant

Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun is set to open a restaurant in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The sultry actress made this known in a post on Instagram as she announces vacancies for Chefs in the restaurant.

She wrote:

“Unusual F’s Kitchen is opening soon in Abeokuta, Ogun state. A restaurant that provides Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. We are in need of a Male or a Female Cook/Chef. He/She must know how to prepare African and continental dishes. Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to faithiabalogun22@gmail.com or call 08079213848 or drop it at House of Faiteer, 26 Labulu street off Oke Ilewo besides Glo office opposite Eben business center, Abeokuta Application closes: 10th February 2019″

With this, the actress joins the league of celebrities investing in business.

Fathia has starred, produced and directed several Nigerian films over the years. In 2008, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for the Most Outstanding Actress Indigenous and her movie Iranse Aje won the best indigenous film of the year.

The 49-year-old actress also won the Best Indigenous Language: Yoruba award for the work done in the film Iya Alalake at the 2015 Africa-Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

She was formerly married to veteran Nollywood actor, Saheed Balogun.