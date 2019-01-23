2face Idibia Replies Blackface's Outburst In New Interview

Nigerian legendary star, 2face Idibia has replied to a recent outburst over copyright infringement by his former band member, Blackface as their beef continues to gain momentum on the internet.

Blackface who claims to have built the name Plantashun Boiz had in an interview with TVC entertainment splash accused 2face and his manager, Efe Omorogbe of stealing his song ‘Let Somebody Love You’ without giving credit to him.

However, 2face in new interview with Max FM, replied Blackface saying:

“Na only black face fit explain the problem he get with me”

Recall that Blackface had earlier in the month taken to his Instagram page to declare total war on 2face, he wrote:

“Can the #WAR officially begin @official2baba ? I say it has now #officially… even though you been taking secret shots but you can come out in the open now You know your career is going to end when this is finally over #youareoverwith2019 🐍

Watch 2face responce in an interview with Max Fm below: