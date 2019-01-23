Karolina Pliskova brings a halt to Serena William’s campaign at the ongoing Australian Open Melbourne.

In a bid to equals Margaret Court’s record 24 Grand Slam titles, the American tennis star had beaten world number one Simona Halep in the fourth round but lost to Czech seventh seed 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 under the hot Melbourne sun.

37-year-old Serena has made four unsuccessful attempts to match Court’s record, and the wait continues with the French Open in May her next chance.

“She was playing very well. Especially at the end of the second set she went for her shots and she was aggressive,” said Pliskova after depriving Williams of a US Open final rematch with Osaka.

“I played too passive. I was almost in the locker-room but now I am standing here as a winner. It is a very good feeling.”

However, Pliskova made her third semi-final at a major and had beaten Williams at the US Open a year earlier, before losing the final to Angelique Kerber.