Workers of six Oyo State-owned tertiary institutions in peaceful protest on Tuesday in Ibadan lamented over their 18 months’ salary arrears owed by the state government.

Concise News understands that the protest train, which took off from the state secretariat of Nigeria Labour Congress ended at the governor’s office.

The state-owned institutions are Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora, Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo and Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate.

Others are The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki; The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa and The Polytechnic Ibadan.

Recalls that all trade unions in the institutions had on Monday, January 14, resumed their suspended industrial action after the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum.

Mr Afeez Adeniyi, the spokesman of the six trade unions, said that the protest was to demand the payment of their members’ salary arrears of between three and 18months.

Adeniyi said that the protest was also to call on the state government to restore 100 per cent monthly salary payment to workers in the institutions.

He explained that the accrued salary arrears were as a result of the illegal fractional payment of salaries since January 2016.

“The seven-day ultimatum issued on January 7 to the state government to pay all the salary arrears had lapsed on January 14.

“Since government has failed again to fulfil the governor’s promise of October 24, 2018, the unions had directed all workers in the six tertiary institutions to resume the suspended industrial action on January 14,” he said.

Adeniyi expressed displeasure over what he called ”the state government’s disposition to our plight,” saying that government has refused to feel the pains and agonies the workers are going through.

“When a government fails to provide qualitative and affordable education for the generality of its people, it is indirectly promoting social upheaval.

“In the state today, tertiary education is getting out of the reach of the common man as a result of incessant industrial actions that have become the order of the day,” he said.

The State’s Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, while appealing to the union members said that government was making efforts to increase subventions to all institutions of higher learning in the state.