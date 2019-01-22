Why I'm Not Having Any Type Of Sex - BBNaija Star

Leo Babarinde Dasilva, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, has said that he is abstaining from any type of sex because he is keep himself until marriage.

The former housemate disclosed this in a post he made on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, earlier today, Tuesday, January 22nd.

Leo publicly revealed this while responding to a comment made by one of his followers.

He tweeted:

‘I’m not having any type of sex. Protected or unprotected. I am keeping myself for marriage.’

Leo’s tweet came just few days ago after Ifu Ennada, another ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, also publicly declared that she would be staying without sex in the year 2019.

The businessman has been severely romantically linked to fellow ex-BBN housemate Cecilia better known as CeeCee.

Leo, who is a graduate of Electronics and Communication Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire, has always been an enterprising man.

He launched his first company ‘SODZ Entertainment’ in England on May 28th 2010. The BBNaija star later expanded it to the United States before relocating to Nigeria in 2015 when he established the Big Figure Small World Limited.

Meanwhile, the organisers of Big Brother Naija has revealed that the fourth edition of the reality television show would be staged in Nigeria instead of South Africa.

The organisers revealed, during a press conference on Tuesday, January 15th, that auditions will take place in eight locations; Lagos, Abuja, Warri, Benin, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Calabar and Enugu.

Concise News gathered that the dates of the auditions will be on the 1st and 2nd of February while the live show will commence shortly after the 2019 general elections.