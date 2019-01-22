Viral Video Of Former President Obasanjo Playing Squash Emerges

A viral video of former President Olusegun Obasanjo playing squash has emerged online after he was described as one of the country’s “expired leaders.”

Concise News understands that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, had given the description on Monday.

Tinubu said this in a reaction to a letter Obasanjo wrote to Buhari alleging that the country is back to the days of military dictatorship.

Obasanjo had also alleged that Buhari has perfected plans to rig the 2019 general elections billed for next month.

However, a former presidential aide Reno Omokri, has shared a video of Obasanjo playing squash as seen in the video below: