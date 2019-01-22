Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has referred to former president Olusegun Obasanjo‘s condemnation of the TraderMoni microcredit scheme as “ignorance or mischief”.

Concise News had reported that the former president termed the “TraderMoni” a way of buying votes of Nigerians ahead of the 2019 general election.

“It was indeed an obscene display of executive recklessness and abuse of office. Pray, where did the money come from? Was it budgeted for in the appropriation law? In more civilised nations, Osinbajo would have been impeached and prosecuted for gutting our collective treasury,” the former Nigerian leader had said.

“What an act by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, number two man in the Executive hierarchy; and what is more, a pastor of one of the Christian movements led by a revered, respected and upright church leader, Pastor E. A. Adeboye. Osinbajo must have gone for, ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.’

“A great pity indeed and which makes people ask the questions, “Any hope?” Yes, for me, there is hope. Osinbajo has shown the human weakness and proved the saying that the corruption of the best is the worst form of corruption.”

But speaking through his media aide, Osinbajo said: “It is either that the former leader is ignorant of the true workings of Trader Moni and the role of the Vice President in its implementation or perhaps he is on a mischievous mission.”

He also said that Obasanjo has demonstrated “a surprising but complete misunderstanding of the workings of TraderMoni, that is if we assume there is no mischief intended.”

“Attacks such as this on a scheme that benefits the masses of our people is a direct attack on the people and this kind of conduct does not reflect very well on a former president but is only self-denigrating and of no public value.”

The vice-president further said that the attack on the scheme meant that the ex-president was ignorant, adding that his view was rather discouraging.