Flying Eagles coach, Paul Aigbogun, has submitted the final list of players for the 2019 U-20 African Cup of Nations in Niger.

The tournament will start next month with Nigeria playing against South Africa, Burundi, and hosts, Niger in Group A of the competition.

“The list has been submitted and will be sent to CAF ahead of Tuesday’s deadline for the submission of final squads,” the Flying Eagles’ Team Administrator, Aliyu Lawal, told thenff.com.

“Our delegation is departing Nigeria for the Niger Republic on Tuesday next week.”

The semi-finalists at the competition will fly the continent’s flag at the Fifa U-20 World Cup in Poland which holds from May 23 to June 15 this year.

Concise News understands that Nigeria will begin the tournament with a clash the Burundi U-20 side on Saturday next week. The kickoff time is 7:30 pm.