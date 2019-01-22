Transfer: Eagles Star John Ogu Dreams Arsenal Move

Super Eagles midfielder, John Ogu, has expressed his desire to play for Arsenal following Kevin-Prince Boateng’s move to Barcelona.

Concise News had reported that Boateng, a Ghanaian, had sealed a loan move to the La Liga champions from Sassuola in Italy.

The loan deal which comes with an option of a buy-back will last till the end of the current campaign.

While reacting to the development, the Hapoel Be’er Sheva man expressed shock, praying God to also give him a breakthrough move to Arsenal.

“The day God go do my own dey come as e do Kelvin Boateng own to Barcelona,” he tweeted.

“Baba God Na your hand I dey. Na Just @Arsenal 🙏🙏😋😋.”