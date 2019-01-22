Tinubu Calls Ex-President Obasanjo 'Election Rigger'

Chairman of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo as an election rigger without peer.

According to Tinubu, the ways of Obasanjo are not those of the APC and this difference has meant the better for Nigeria.

“There is no election which occurred under Obasanjo’s watch or in which he participated that did not involve cheating on his part.

“Even the late President Umaru Musa Yar ‘Adua admitted he was the beneficiary of a flawed election engineered by none other than today’s vociferous complainant.

”Former President Obasanjo is many things to many people; but he is all things unto himself.

”This election will be a free and open exercise of the people’s right to choose their leaders. Obasanjo makes fiery allegations against this right but offers no corroborating evidence; he presents only reams of words.

”This is because Obasanjo is projecting onto the APC the misconduct he would have wrought if still in power. Yet, the ways of Obasanjo are not those of the APC. And this difference has meant the better for Nigeria,” He said.