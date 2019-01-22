RFEF Rejects Levante appeal Concerning Barcelona's Ineligible Line-up

The Appeal Committee of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has rejected Levante appeal against Barcelona for fielding ineligible player in their round of 16 Copa del Rey match.

The La Liga side had lodged a complaint after chumi featured in the round of 16 games of the Copa del Rey.

According to the Levante officials, Chumi had been suspended while playing for Barcelona B and he had not missed any games, with Barcelona believing that the ban only applied to the Segunda B.

However, the RFEF fails to take any significant decision concerning the appeal as it came 48 hours after a complaint could be Lodged.

However, Barcelona’s manager Enersto Valverde believes the club acted correctly and follows the rule.

“I have the feeling that we acted correctly. I read the rules and I feel we were in the right.

“I understand that the interpretations may differ, it has to be clear for those who read it.

“I understand that clubs will defend their interests, but we are preparing for tomorrow’s match against Leganes with the belief that we’ll play another match on Wednesday.”