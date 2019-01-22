Simi, Adekunle Gold Share Photos From Honeymoon

Newlywed Nigerian singers Simisola Ogunleye and Adekunle Gold Kosoko have shared pictures from their honeymoon in Cape Town, South Africa.

The newest celebrity couple flew to Cape Town for honeymoon days after their lowkey wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

The lovebirds got married traditionally on Wednesday, January 9, at an undisclosed location in Lagos, and had a more private white wedding on Thursday, January 10, in Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The couple took to their respective Instagram handles to share photos of themselves in Cape Town, and they look very beautiful and happy together.

The duo put an end to speculations whether they are truly married with a musical video ‘Promise’ chronicling their love story days after the wedding.

Concise News gathered that Adekunle Gold announced the song and video release amidst the anticipation of their joint album.

The Afrobeat singer posted the artwork of the single on his Instagram page with the caption: “Promise me you’ll grow old with me and ride with me till the sun goes down”, to which Simi replied him on her own Instagram page saying; “I’ll ride with you till we’re a hundred and fourty four.”