Senate Adjourns Plenary As It Fails To Form Quorum

The Senate on Tuesday was forced to adjourn plenary to Wednesday abruptly due to its failure to form quorum.

Only 10 out of 109 senators attended Tuesday’s aborted sitting.

This makes it the second time since June 9, 2015, when the National Assembly was inaugurated that the upper chamber failed to sit due to lack of quorum.

On November 13, 2018, the Senate was also forced to adjourn sitting following poor attendance.

The standing rule of the Senate states that not less than 37 senators, (1/3 of the Senate), must be in the chamber to form quorum before the legislative business of the day can commence.

After prayer on Tuesday, the Votes and Proceedings of Thursday 17th January 2019 were adopted.

Around 10:33am, Senate Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, raised a Point of Order and cited lack of quorum to continue proceedings and legislative business.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided, agreed with Adeyeye that the Senate lacked quorum to continue proceedings.

Adeyeye who stood in for the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, moved for adjournment.

The motion was seconded by the Minority Whip, Senator Philip Aduda.

Saraki put the motion for adjournment to a voice vote and it was carried.

The Senate President promptly adjourned sitting to Wednesday, January 23, 2019.