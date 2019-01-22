The second reading of the 2019 Appropriation Bill has been stepped down for a second time by the House of Representatives.

Concise News gathered that this is to enable members to properly study the bill before the commencement of the debate on it.

The bill was first stepped down on January 16 due to poor circulation of copies of the bill to lawmakers.

According to the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Lasun, who presided over plenary, the second reading will now take place on January 23, 2019.

In another development, the Senate has adjourned sitting until Wednesday, January 23, 2019, following the absence of the majority of lawmakers at Plenary on Tuesday morning.

Only Six Senators were present at the Senate Chamber as at 10:30 am when Senate President Bukola Saraki called for the resumption of legislative proceedings for the week.

The Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, called for an adjournment because the number of lawmakers available cannot form a quorum as required.

It is alleged that the Senators are concentrating on the preparations for the general elections.