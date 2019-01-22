Renault Holds Board Meeting Thursday To Replace Ghosn

Embattled Renault boss Carlos Ghosn could be replaced in the next few days as he remains in custody in Japan over alleged financial misconduct.

French carmaker said Tuesday that it would hold a board meeting Thursday to name a replacement for Ghosn.

Sources close to the discussions told AFP that the company would put forward Thierry Bollore to replace Ghosn as chief executive and Michelin chief Jean-Dominique Senard as board chairman. Ghosn currently holds both roles.

Ghosn has already been stripped of his positions as chairman of Nissan and Mitsubishi in the wake of the allegations.

The French government, Renault’s biggest shareholder with a stake of more than 15 per cent, is particularly keen to see the company appoint a new leader.

Ghosn, who was arrested on November 19, is set to remain behind bars for the forseeable future after a Tokyo court denied him bail on Tuesday.

Prosecutors suspect he under-declared his income in official statements to Nissan shareholders between 2010 and 2015 to the tune of some five billion yen ($46 million), apparently in an attempt to avoid accusations he was overpaid.

A separate but similar charge is that he continued to do this between 2015 and 2018, under-reporting his income by a further four billion yen.

He also faces a complex charge of seeking to shift personal investment losses onto Nissan’s books and transferring company funds to a Saudi contact who allegedly stumped up collateral for him.