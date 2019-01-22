Reactions Trail Obasanjo's Comment On Buhari's Trader Moni
Trader Moni is an initiative to empower petty traders. Image: Twitter/Laolu Akande

Mixed reactions are trailing the comment by a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo that the Federal Government’s Trader Moni scheme is “idiotic.”

Obasanjo made the claim on Sunday in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari where he also raised the alarm that the 2019 elections will be rigged.

“It was indeed an obscene display of executive recklessness and abuse of office,” Obasanjo had said.

“Pray, where did the money come from? Was it budgeted for in the appropriation law? In more civilised nations, Osinbajo would have been impeached and prosecuted for gutting our collective treasury.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had reacted to the claims saying Obasanjo is ignorant of the workings of Trader Moni loan initiative.

This development has now brought out diverse reactions from Nigerians who took to Twitter to pour their hearts out.

Concise News captured some of the comments as seen below:

