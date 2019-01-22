Reactions Trail Obasanjo's Comment On Buhari's Trader Moni

Mixed reactions are trailing the comment by a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo that the Federal Government’s Trader Moni scheme is “idiotic.”

Obasanjo made the claim on Sunday in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari where he also raised the alarm that the 2019 elections will be rigged.

“It was indeed an obscene display of executive recklessness and abuse of office,” Obasanjo had said.

“Pray, where did the money come from? Was it budgeted for in the appropriation law? In more civilised nations, Osinbajo would have been impeached and prosecuted for gutting our collective treasury.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had reacted to the claims saying Obasanjo is ignorant of the workings of Trader Moni loan initiative.

This development has now brought out diverse reactions from Nigerians who took to Twitter to pour their hearts out.

Concise News captured some of the comments as seen below:

Tradermoni is not an economic policy and it will never be. it is a mere campaign tool. why is Osibanjo concentrating on Southern States? He knows Northerners don't need it to vote for Buhari. Again, why is the min of Trade n investment not involved? Deceit Alacata! TraderMoni — Jerry Jay (@ChimaJerryjay30) January 22, 2019

I completely agree that we are in a critical condition in this country. Youths do not need little Tradermoni to survive but real jobs. If you manufacturer looking for fund to expand ur production line pls call Tony Loan 07038091189. Don't let that business die.#JobCreation — Ike Anthony (@Mr_grandeur) January 22, 2019

Not every trader in wuse market has a shop, so it will help the ones standing by the road in the market to sell their goods. And yes, the people in the rural areas benefited from the scheme too #tradermoni #tradermoniimpact — bambii (@Bambii007_) January 22, 2019

This concept of Tradermoni established by the Federal Government suddenly, is a proof of how they feel about Nigerians. They imagine that Nigerians are beyond stupid and their minds will disappear after they are given #10 000. How pathetic! — 👸💋 (@YooVee_) January 22, 2019

I don’t need to read about it cos d timing of d tradermoni or whatever is even wrong.

I just hate d fact dat both PDP & APC are using our financial problem 2 canvass 4 vote from or poor mother ,

you want to tell, that tradermoni is not campaign strategy abi — Adeoti Adeyinka (@AdeotiAdemi5) January 22, 2019

Please when and where was he seen sharing #TraderMoni. BOI alone does the disbursement please, let's stop all these rumor. — Irene Taiwo (@taiwo_irene) January 22, 2019