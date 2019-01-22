Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes despite injury worries, his side can make it to the League cup final when they face Chelsea in the second leg at Stanford Bridge.

The Argentine tactician is confident that the absence of Harry Kane, Dele Alli to injury and also Son Heung-min to the international assignment will not affect the team’s performance when they trade tackles with the Blues.

“I am so optimistic, we are going to prepare for Chelsea, try to find solutions. Try to be solid, aggressive, offensive and keep our identity.

“Of course it’s going to be tough. I don’t say we’re going to win easily on Thursday. But we are going to try.

“That is the most important thing and I know that afterward, I will be happy because the squad we have is going to give their best to be in the final.”

According to him, the team is not bothered about the situation of things and it has no negative effect on their preparation.

“In football, you cannot be affected by the things that happen. When the game finishes you can be disappointed and all the emotion arrives, but during the game, the most important thing is that the team isn’t affected by that situation.” He said.