The Federal Government’s allegations that the opposition politicians are planning to cause widespread violence during the forthcoming general elections have been denied by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Concise News had reported that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, in a press conference in Abuja on Monday alleged that opposition politicians are planning to recruit arm bandits to cause widespread violence during the forthcoming general elections.

Reacting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, criticised the minister for making such allegations and described the claims as false ridiculous and irresponsible.

Ologbondiyan told reporters that the minister’s claims were alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ask Nigerians to hold them responsible for any act of violence during the elections.

He said: “We have noted the detailing of awareness of the said plots by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, which exposes manifest complicity at very high level.

“In the light of this and the already displayed desperation by the APC ahead of the general elections, the PDP calls on Nigerians to hold President (Muhammadu Buhari) directly responsible for any escalation of violence in our nation.”

The PDP spokesman alleged further, “It is imperative to state that the PDP finds the claims of Alhaji Lai Mohammed, irresponsible and ludicrous.

“It is just a measure for building the ground for framing up and arrest of leading members of the opposition as he has just confirmed our concerns.”

Ologbodiyan alleged that it was the APC that has embarked on a strategy to foment crisis in the nation and blame the opposition, having come to the reality of its purported loss at the polls.

He insisted that the PDP has remained a party of peace, noting that they have conducted rallies in many states and geo-political zones without a record of violence.

“On behalf of Nigerians, we thank Alhaji Lai Mohammed for mustering the courage to bring the nefarious plans of the APC to the public.

“The PDP and Nigerians are prepared for a peaceful election in defence of our democracy,” Ologbodiyan said.