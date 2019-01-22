A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from removing the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen from office pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed by Action Peoples Party.

Justice Onnoghen is facing six charges of false assets declaration filed against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on behalf of the Federal Government.

Justice Inyang Ekwo made the ruling banning President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Monday.

The court adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice to the 29th of January with an order to parties to maintain the status quo ante.

Recall that the National Industrial Court had restrained the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) from proceeding with the trial of Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The court had earlier on January 15 restrained the CCT from proceeding with the trial of Justice Onnoghen before adjourning till January 22 for the hearing of motion on notice.

At the resumed sitting on Monday, the NIC renewed its restraining order against the CCT.

The reinforcement of the order followed an exparte application moved by the claimant’s counsel, James Igwe (SAN) who said there was difficulty in serving the CCT Chairman, Justice Danladi Umar, the court’s papers personally.

The only defendant at the hearing on Monday was the National Judicial Council represented by Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN).