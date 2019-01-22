Nollywood has lost a young Yoruba actor, Adewale Olarenwaju who is fondly called “Ishow Larry,” Concise News understands.

Ishow Larry had a brief illness before he eventually passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019.

A friend of the deceased announced the actor’s death in a post on Facebook.”

“Its so sadden to announce the death of this my troublesome friend Olanrewaju ishow Larry,” the friend wrote on Facebook.

“The Producer of OLE and many more … He featured in one of my Movie Oje Laye … Heaven knows i can’t stop mourning over your death .. May Your Gentle Soul Rest In Perfect Peace.”

The actor started his career as a makeup artist and went on to produce movies like Ole, Agbara et al.