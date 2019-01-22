Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Tuesday, Jan. 22nd.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the prosecution of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal and the former Director-General of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ayo Oke, for fraud. Osinbajo disclosed this at a dialogue with Lagos Christian Youths at the Podium Events Centre, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has removed Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and approved the reinstatement of Professor Suleiman Bogoro. This was disclosed on Monday in a statement from the Office of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has referred to former president Olusegun Obasanjo‘s condemnation of the TraderMoni microcredit scheme as “ignorance or mischief”. Concise News had reported that the former president termed the “TraderMoni” a way of buying votes of Nigerians ahead of the 2019 general election.

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of disrespecting past leaders and elder statesmen. The main opposition party was reacting to the presidency’s response to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who had alleged that the Buhari administration was plotting to rig the 2019 general election.

In other Nigeria News, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu has replied ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo‘s open letter, describing him as one of Nigeria’s “expired leaders.” The former governor of Lagos state added that if the association of persons he described as “angry old men” refused to vote President Muhammadu Buhari, the president will still get 95% of votes.

Opposition political parties under the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Monday said the statement credited to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, that they are arming bandits with the aim of disrupting forthcoming election as a sign of “defeat phobia.”

Acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the reorganisation of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS). Also, the new police boss disbanded the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) and Special Tactical Squad (STS).

The order restraining the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) from proceeding with the trial of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has been renewed by the National Industrial Court. Justice Onnoghen is facing six charges of false assets declaration filed against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on behalf of the Federal Government.

Chairman of Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu says the commission has uncovered new plans by some politicians to recruit food vendors to facilitate vote buying in the forthcoming general election.

Chelsea defender, David Luiz, has said the team lost 2-0 to Arsenal in a Premier League game due to their inability to convert their chances. Arsenal grabbed all three points on the plate in the league clash on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium with goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny.

