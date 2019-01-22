NASU Shuts Down Ibadan Polytechnic Over Unpaid Salary Arrears

The Non-Academic Staff Union of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, on Tuesday embarked on a peaceful protest over unpaid salary arrears.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the protest disrupted both academic and administrative activities on the institution’s campus as the entrance gates were locked.

A NAN correspondent, who monitored the development, also reports that there was traffic snarl in front of the institution on the Sango – Eleyele road as workers, students and visitors were locked out by the striking union.

The Chairman of the union, Ibrahim Akande, said NASU had embarked on indefinite industrial action since Jan. 14 and had yet to receive the attention of the school’s management and the government.

“We are agitating for eight months salary arrears owed us by the government since 2017.

“We have held series of meeting with the management and Oyo State Government all to no avail.

“So we are agitating for our right; we have shut down the institution because there is nothing we can do than to go on strike.

“We are staging a peaceful protest and there will be a press conference at the NLC secretariat today(Tuesday),” Akande said.