Mikel Obi Undergoes Medical At Middlesbrough

Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi is reportedly undergoing a medical at Middlesbrough ahead of signing for the Championship club.

The Sun UK reports that the former Chelsea midfielder, 31, travelled from London to the north-east yesterday after agreeing personal terms.

Mikel, a two-time Premier League winner is set to join the Championship club after spending the past two years at Tianjin TEDA in the Chinese Super League.

Roma and Wolfsburg were said to have registered an interest but the Nigerian international wanted to return to England, where his wife and two young children are based.

Mikel will be part of a Tony Pulis side looking to bring Premier League football back to the Riverside next season.

Boro currently sit fifth in the Championship table and seven points off leaders Leeds.

Mikel spent ten years at Chelsea where he won so many trophies including the Uefa Champions League in 2012. He also won the African Cup of Nations in 2013 with Nigeria and a bronze medal with the Nigerian under 23 team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.