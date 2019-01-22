Mexico Sets New Homicide Record As Another Journalist Found Dead

Mexico recorded a new height in homicide when a journalist Rafael Murua was found dead.

The authorities said it was the first of its kind in 2019 as the country set a new homicide record for 2018.

Concise news gathers that the killings are as a result of the ongoing toll of Mexico’s drug war.

According to report, Rafael Murua, a community radio station director in the northern state of Baja California Sur had already received death threats for his work and was found dead in a ditch late on Sunday, after being reported missing.

Mexico became one of the world’s deadliest countries for the press, behind only war-torn Afghanistan and Syria, recording 33,341 homicides last year, the most since national record-keeping began in 1997, the government said.

News of Murua’s death broke just as Mexico announced it had registered a new murder record in 2018, in violence fueled by a war on the country’s powerful drug cartels.