Police Warn Homosexuals To Leave Nigeria

The Public Relations Officer of the Zone 2 Police Command, Mrs Dolapo Badmos, has called on homosexuals to flee the country or face the law.

Badmos who said this on her official Instagram handle urged Nigerians who have evidence against homosexuals to come forward with such pieces of evidence.

She said, “If you are homosexually inclined, Nigeria is not a place for you. There is a law (Same Sex Prohibition Act) here that criminalises homosexual clubs, associations and organisations with penalties of up to 15 years in jail.

“So, if you are a homosexual in nature, leave the country or face prosecution. But before you say, ‘does this matter?’ Kindly note that anything against the law of the land is criminal and all crimes will be punished accordingly no matter how small you think it is.

“The law says a person who registers, operates or participates in gay clubs, societies or organisations, directly or indirectly makes a public show of same-sex amorous relationship in Nigeria commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of 10 years. Anyone convicted of entering into a same-sex marriage contract or civil union faces up to 14 years imprisonment. All LGBT candidates in Nigeria should beware.”

While some condemned the police for going after homosexuals and ignoring more pressing issues, others accused the police of being partial, pointing out that a cross-dresser, who now identifies as a transgender, had become a celebrity but was left alone because he was rich.

In her response, the police spokesperson said, “In view of my last post about homosexuals and the law banning them, some people have been mentioning one particular name (very risky though) to be one.

“Kindly be informed that if you have any evidence or exhibits that can establish the case against him/her, please don’t hesitate to bring it up for a comprehensive investigation. Prosecution and conviction of suspects are not based on imagination rather it is based on evidence otherwise it will be treated as hearsay which is not admissible in court.

“Until then, let us keep our fingers crossed and not keep our lives risky. Thank you.”