INEC Uncovers New System Of Vote Buying

Chairman of Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu says the commission has uncovered new plans by some politicians to recruit food vendors to facilitate vote buying in the forthcoming general election.

He revealed the new vote buying technique by politicians at a meeting with the European Union elections observer group in Abuja.

According to him, the politicians have earmarked some polling units across the country where food vendors would be positioned to give cash and other incentives to voters during the exercise.

Concerns about having a free, fair and credible election have continued to increase as the date, Febrary 16, for the 2019 presidential election draws close.

The INEC boss further disclosed that International elections observer groups are taking advantage of the last minute window of discussions with the commission to put finishing touches to their plans and operations before the elections kick off.

At this meeting with the chairman of the independent national electoral commission in Abuja, delegations of elections observer missions from the ECOWAS and the European Union want an assessment of the electoral umpire’s preparedness for the polls.

While assuring the international observer missions of INEC’s preparedness for the general elections, the chairman of the commission raised concerns about plans by some politicians who are allegedly devising a new method of vote buying.

He also reaffirmed INEC’s stance on the use of the card readers for accreditation, insisting that every other means of accreditation is illegal.