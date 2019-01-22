Inec Recruitment 2019: What You Must Have Before Application

The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec), recently opened its portal for recruitment of ad-dhoc staff ahead of the 2019 elections.

Inec announced this on its Twitter handle where it noted that the following positions are available for application:

1. Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO)

2. Registration Area Center (RAC) Manager

3. Presiding Officer (PO)

4. Assistant Presiding Officer (APO)

5. Registration Area Technical Support (RATECH)

Inec Recruitment 2019: What You Must Do Before Application

Now, before you go to the Inec recruitment portal for application as an ad-hoc staff, do well to have these things ready:

1. A working email account

2. A functioning mobile phone

3. A personal account number

4. A plain background passport photograph that is not larger than 50KB

5. The contact details of your referee such as email address and mobile number

6. A means of identification (Staff ID No./ Student ID No)

7. Your NYSC Callup Number for all former corps members from 2017.

How to Apply For Inec Recruitment 2019

1. Just go to the Inec portal

2. Create your account

3. Review the positions available to know which one to apply for

4. Fill in the required details

5. Upload your documents