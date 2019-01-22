INEC Not Under Pressure To Rig Polls - Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission has dismissed allegations that it is under pressure to rig the forthcoming elections.

The commission also assured Nigerians that its cooperation with security agencies would lead to a pleasant voting experience for Nigerians.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this in Abuja on Monday during a visit to the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

He was reacting to the allegations by former President Olusegun Obasanjo that INEC would not be transparent in the forthcoming elections.

Yakubu said, “This is to be expected in an election year when people make all sorts of insinuations but I want to tell you that we, as a commission, have never been under any pressure to do what is wrong.

“We will never compromise our integrity to do what the law says that we shouldn’t and for the 2019 general elections.”

He said the commission would collaborate with the police for the protection of the electoral process such that votes would count in the polls.

The acting IG said the Force had identified some flashpoints, adding that it might commence the arrest of those who appear to pose a threat to credible elections.

Obasanjo in his allegations against INEC said that the president and his party are recruiting collation officers who are already awarding election results.

“It is the sole reason he has blatantly refused to sign the revised electoral bill into law. His henchmen are working round the clock in cahoots with security and election officials to perfect their plan by computing results right from the ward to local government, state and national levels to allot him what will look like a landslide victory irrespective of the true situation for a candidate who might have carried out by proxy presidential debate and campaigns.”

He said the current plan is to drape the pre-determined results with a toga of credibility and also use violence of unimaginable proportion which will be unleashed in high voting population areas across the country to precipitate re-run elections.

“We are monitoring them and we call on all democrats across the world to keep an eye on the unfolding anti-democratic agenda of President Muhammed Buhari. This is the time for preventive measures to be taken otherwise Nigeria may be presented with a fait accompli with impunity and total disregard of all pleas.”

The 2019 general elections start with the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16.