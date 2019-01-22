Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has said the state will not allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) use N-Power personnel as adhoc staff for the 2019 elections.

Wike said this on Monday at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally at Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

According to Wike, the N-Power list is prepared to favour President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I hear INEC wants to use N-power personnel as ad hoc staff for the elections,” Wike added.

“This is a ploy to rig the elections. N-power personnel will not be allowed to serve as INEC ad hoc staff in Rivers State. If you bring them, we will chase them away.”

In addition, he said “The mass unemployment across the country is due to the emergence of (President Muhammadu) Buhari.

“All Nigerians should share in the blame for their suffering. We took our future and mandate and handed them over to people who don’t understand job creation.”